The Fujifilm X100V is a premium compact classic for street photography

We’ve been waiting for this for almost three years, the new street photography favourite and successor of the Fujifilm X100F - the 26.1 MP X100V is a hearty upgrade. A newly designed 23mm f/2 lens, a new tilting LCD monitor and at the core is the X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and the latest processor 4. AF performance sees a boost as well as low light photography owing to processing improvements - all in a classic-looking body where the top and bottom plates are milled from aluminium. Choose between 0.52x magnification (OVF) or the 3.69M dot OLED electronic viewfinder. 4K video makes its way to the X100V up to 30fps or 120fps at 1080p. With most great technological improvements comes greater expense (£1,299) and it’s available in silver from 27 February and if you want a black version – 12 March.