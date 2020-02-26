Fujifilm X-T4 adds flip-out screen and in-body image stabilisation

Retro from the outside, but the Fujifilm X-T4 is truly modern beneath the weather-sealed magnesium alloy chassis. On the surface it might seem a lot like its little brother, the Fujifilm X-T3 with the same 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS sensor and identical processor, but it brings three new headline features: in-body image stabilisation (IBIS) which will please videographers and stills shooters alike, and particularly fans of Fujifilm's lauded prime lenses. There's a new battery which supposedly takes 600 frames in 'Economy Mode' but that's a huge improvement on its predecessor, plus a speedier and quieter shutter. There is another Film Simulation effect too, called Bleach Bypass which, tonally, might risk making your nan’s birthday party look like a frame from Fight Club. That bigger battery and extra tech add an extra bit of heft, an extra 68g from the X-T3, and it’s 5mm thicker too, but all the dials will be very familiar to Fujifilm fans. There’s no 3.5mm headphones jack, but there’s an adaptor in the box. With the re-engineered mechanical shutter, you can shoot a mighty 15fps, and volume reduction means it’s ideal for shooting on the street. The X-T4 can shoot 4K video and full HD at 240fps and there’s a new IS mode boost for static handheld shooting – making the Fujifilm X-T4 (£1,549), which will be available in April, a massive crowd pleaser.