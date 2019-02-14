Fujifilm X-T30 sets hearts' aflutter for photo fiends and video stars

Fujifilm has mastered the art of making some of the best looking cameras on the market, and the X-T30 is no different. You get almost all that is great in parent camera the X-T3, but in a lighter and cheaper package. The biggest design change is the removal of the selection wheel at the back, leaving just the joystick and circular dials for altering settings. Inside, there's a 26.1MP sensor with Fuji's latest X-Trans CMOS gen 4.1 sensor which surpasses the X-T3 in some features, yet this will roll out on the T3 soon. The tilting touchscreen is 1.3mm thinner than the X-T20 and you can expect 100% phase detection. There's improved face and even eye detection for stills and movie recording, so it'll lock onto face that are really far in the distance, and the new CMOS 4.1 sensor means it's less jittery when shooting video too. Offering ultra high def 4K, it's got the same impressive video specs as the X-T3. The EVF has the same magnification as the X-T20 and goes up to 100fps. Image quality is promised to be superior with the back illuminated structure, toughness to reduce flare, and improved algorithms for reducing noise. It'll be available from 20 March in silver and black for £1149 with the 18-55mm lens, and £849 for body only. If you're patient enough to wait a few weeks longer, gun for the most alluring charcoal grey finish.