Canon targeting the instant camera market with new CLIQ range

Canon is looking to get in on the nostalgia-fuelled instant camera game with the launch of two new instant snappers: the 5 megapixel IVY CLIQ and 8 megapixel IVY CLIQ+. Similar to the Polaroids of old, Canon's new pairing will give owners the ability to capture and print pictures in an instant using the Zink printer that's built into each device. Both cameras share features like expandable storage, 2x2 and 3x3 printing options, and a selfie mirror, although the pricier CLIQ+ includes little extras like an LED light ring, app support, and a few million more megapixels. If your interest has been piqued, the CLIQ and CLIQ+ starter packs will be launching this April for $99 and $159 respectively.