Benjamin Button captures your kids’ best moment without buttons

Children are known to be among the most prolific producers of viral content. Thing is, they also tend to struggle with recording the funnies as they make them. Stick a Benjamin Button (from US$189, Kickstarter) on their shirt and their every adventure will be cleverly captured. Button-free for ease of use, the waterproof snapper uses AI smarts to record HD footage at opportune moments, based on face detection, sound recognition and activity, before offering it up for editing and selection in the app. Sensitivity can be tweaked to match your needs, and it’s all stored securely in the cloud for easy YouTube upload.