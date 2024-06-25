It’s easy to get Netflix tunnel vision when firing up your preferred streaming device for an epic telly session. But don’t be a fool of Kraken-­sized proportions and discount Prime Video’s growing library of gems. Here’s our guide to the best Amazon Prime Video comedy.

As this collection of Stuff favourites shows, Amazon’s streaming service has become particularly adept at laughter generation. And remember; all of these movies and TV shows are already included in your Prime subscription. So sit back and prepare to engage your face’s smile apparatus with these comedy masterpieces…

Uncle Buck Play Some ‘serious’ film critics have decried John Hughes’ transition from writing and directing cult 1980s teen movies to making family-friendly comedies like Home Alone and, yes, Uncle Buck. But there’s much to be enjoyed about the man’s heart-warming latter-day fare, in our opinion, and the late John Candy was never better than in the title role here. Buck is a shabby, dirty, boozy mess of a man. Unmarried, ill-mannered, essentially jobless and on the cusp of middle age, he’s the last person you’d call to look after your kids when you need to head out of town. But when an emergency sees him babysitting his brother’s kids, Buck must knuckle down and adapt to suburban life – while teaching the children a little something about rebelliousness into the bargain. Watch Uncle Buck on Amazon Prime Video

American Fiction Play Dismayed at reductive, clichéd representations of African Americans in fiction, a black professor and novelist resolves to offer his own satirical contribution to the canon. He starts penning the explicit memoirs of a convict. Peppered with drugs, violence, deadbeat dads and other trite tropes, the document is sent to his agent as a joke. But when it becomes his most successful piece of work by far, embraced by the public, publishers and critics alike, he’s forced to confront prejudices and assumptions of his own. With loads to say about race, family and how art and life intertwine, this Oscar-nominated comedy-drama is among 2023’s smartest films – not to mention its most enjoyable. Jeffrey Wright is typically superb in the lead role, with Sterling K. Brown delivering scene-stealing comic support as his rowdy brother. Watch American Fiction on Prime Video

21 Jump Street Play This 2012 movie remake of the 1987 TV show is guaranteed to leave you with a smile on your face. Where the show was a stylish but ultimately po-faced look at young undercover cops, the movie is all-out daftness from the word go. Jonah Hill (who also co-writes) and Channing Tatum play police officers assigned to pose as high schoolers in order to take down a criminal gang pushing a new drug to kids. But their mission is just one of two challenges they must face: the other being navigating the ins and outs of being teenagers again. Watch 21 Jump Street on Amazon Prime Video

The Kids in the Hall (S1-5) Play Maybe only 90s kids will recognise this – but there’s plenty here for comedy fans of all ages. This cult Canadian sketch series aired from 1989 to 1995 and starred the comedy troupe of the same name, which consisted of Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson. Stuffed with surreal humour and unique characters, each episode features skits that range from light and whimsical to dark and edgy, and frequently push the boundaries of conventional comedy. The Kids’ penchant for cross-dressing and portraying diverse characters brings to mind the Monty Python crew, but their original and inventiveness arguably influenced a whole generation of today’s sketch comedy creators. Watch The Kids in the Hall on Amazon Freevee

Hunt for the Wilderpeople Play This Taika Waititi-directed comedy-drama sees cantankerous kiwi farmer Hec (Sam Neill) and his precocious, wannabe-gangsta foster nephew Ricky (Julian Dennison) attempt to outrun and outwit the police in the wild New Zealand bush. We won’t be ruining much if we tell you that along the way the pair form an unlikely bond, but it’s the chemistry between the two leads that forms the heart of this wonderful indie film. It’s an irresistible combination of sweetness and hilarity that should go down well with the whole family. Watch Hunt for the Wilderpeople on Amazon Prime Video

Frances Ha Play Frances (Greta Gerwig) is typical late-20s New York ‘creative’. She’s full of dreams about making it in the big city, but devoid of the talent or drive to actually bring any of them to fruition. Instead, she latches onto her more successful best friend as a crutch. When that route comes to nothing, she’s finally forced to look inwards and face some difficult choices. Noah Baumbach’s black-and-white film may sound somewhat arty and arch, but it’s sweet, funny and involving. And wonderfully buoyed along by Gerwig’s outstanding performance. Watch Frances Ha on Amazon Prime Video

Parks and Recreation (S1-7) Play The show that propelled Amy Poehler to Golden Globe-presenting notoriety and Chris Pratt to ubiquitous ultra­stardom has its wit and one­liners honed to perfection. Taking Modern Family‘s warmth, mixing it with Arrested Development‘s absurdity and building it around The Office‘s mockumentary formula, it centres on the inconsequential workdays of the least consequential department of the council of fictional middle- American town of Pawnee, Indiana. Like The Office, its brilliance lies in its characters and their relationships, although its comic set pieces are also ingenious. But unlike The Office, it’s not tragic – it’s bright, touching and will leave you grinning from cheek to cheek. It takes until series two to really hit its stride, but Parks and Recreation is a true must-see. Watch Parks and Recreation on Freevee

Adaptation Play A few years on from the triumphant Being John Malkovich, director Spike Jonze and screenwriter Charlie Kaufman reunite with Adaptation, a supremely clever comedy movie about Kaufman’s own attempts to adapt Susan Orlean’s non-fiction book The Orchid Thief. Starring Nicolas Cage as both Charlie Kaufman and his non-existent (at least in the real world) twin brother Donald, it manages to be the very adaptation Kaufman was asked to write, as well as an examination of screenwriting, natural selection and much, much more. Postmodern but wildly entertaining and filled with wonderful characters (Meryl Streep and Chris Cooper are fantastic), it’s one of the best examples of mainstream Hollywood creativity around. Watch Adaptation on Freevee

Ghost World Play Based on the graphic novel by Daniel Clowes, Ghost World stars Thora Birch and Scarlett Johansson as teenage best friends on the cusp of adulthood – and distinctly pessimistic and cynical about their prospects and the world in general. If you like your comedies light and airy, the irony levels of this cult coming of age tale might well weigh you down – but those with a taste for thought-provoking, character-driven indie flicks will embrace its dark sense of humour. Watch Ghost World on Freevee

Upload (S1-3) Play Given a choice between death and eternity as an avatar in a virtual world that’s almost indistinguishable from the real one, many of us would pick the latter without question – but before too long we might be questioning our decision. That’s the setup for this Amazon original sitcom from Greg Daniels (he of the US Office and Parks and Recreation fame), in which app developer Nathan has his consciousness uploaded to a luxurious digital heaven, only to quickly discover that not only have his earthly problems not suddenly disappeared, they’re now bolstered with a bunch of new ones. Mixing sci-fi, satire, romance and more, Upload is sure to strike a chord with anyone who spends time pondering the future of tech. That means you, Stuff reader! Watch Upload on Amazon Prime Video

Good Omens (S1-2) Play Fans of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s beloved comic fantasy novel have for years been crossing fingers, toes and other body parts in the hopes that one day, somebody would take a chance on a screen adaptation of Good Omens – and that somebody turned out to be Amazon, which produced this star-studded series (now returned for a second, Gaiman-approved season of material not based on the book). Set in modern-day England, it stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen as a demon and an angel whose eons-old friendship faces obliteration (along with the rest of the world) as the Antichrist comes of age and Armageddon looms. With the massive supporting cast including Jon Hamm, Jack Whitehall, Miranda Richardson and Michael McKean and a budget capable of bringing the novel to life, the fanboys and girls’ waiting has not been in vain. Watch Good Omens on Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (S1-5) Play Hankering for a grown-up TV show in the vein of Mad Men? One also set in mid-century Manhattan? The Marvelous Mrs Maisel might be the new series for you. Rachel Brosnahan stars as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a quick-witted middle-class housewife with what she thought was the perfect 1950s New York lifestyle: husband, kids and a beautiful Upper West Side apartment. When things take an unforeseen turn, she stumbles into trying out stand-up comedy – and discovers she has something of a talent for not only making people laugh, but for hitting upon life’s truths and enigmas while doing it. With three seasons to binge upon, this award-winning comedy drama makes for a lightweight, enjoyable watch. Watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon Prime

24 Hour Party People Play Michael Winterbottom’s dramatised history of Madchester, Factory Records and The Hacienda has no right to be this funny – but what do you expect if you cast Steve Coogan as broadcaster and Factory co-founder Tony Wilson, the ringmaster to a chaotic circus of booze, drugs, sex and tragedy? Fast-paced, compelling and engagingly postmodern, it functions both as a character study and an informative inside look at the story behind bands like The Happy Mondays and New Order. Watch 24 Hour Party People on Prime Video

Freaks and Geeks (S1) Play Before Judd Apatow and Paul Feig hit the big time with the likes of Knocked Up, The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Bridesmaids, they co-created a little TV comedy-drama based on Feig’s own adolescence in early 1980s Michigan. Dubbed Freaks and Geeks (most of its main characters fall into one or both of these categories) it lasted just one 18-episode season – something that’s still hard to fathom, given how fantastic it is. Perhaps viewers just weren’t ready for a well-written, warm and entirely honest portrayal of the highs and lows of high school. Despite its untimely demise, it kickstarted a bunch of major Hollywood careers (James Franco, Linda Cardellini, Jason Segel and Seth Rogen being the obvious examples) and is regarded as a cult classic 20 years later. All 18 episodes are now streaming on Prime, so why not go back to school? Watch Freaks and Geeks on Prime Video

Nathan for You (S1-4) Play This brilliant spoof reality series, in which deadpan Canadian comedian Nathan Fielder swoops in to save ailing small businesses with absolutely woeful advice, has largely flown under the radar this side of the pond, but do yourself a favour and give it a shot. Often so surreal and bizarre you won’t believe Nathan’s clients aren’t in on the joke, Nathan for You is a true original. Watch Nathan for You on Prime Video

Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti find themselves trapped in a time loop in this offbeat romcom. Should they fall asleep or die, they wake up and live the entire day – in which they're guests at a wedding in California desert – through again. The pair decide to make the most of their temporal purgatory, indulging in wilder and wilder behaviour in the knowledge that whatever happens, they'll just end up back at square one. Everything, it seems, has become meaningless. If might sound like a hackneyed idea but Palm Springs feels different by dint of focussing on a pair of people rather than just one. The chemistry and tensions between the two keep the film nicely involving – and it's genuinely funny to boot. Watch Palm Springs on Amazon Prime Video

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm Play Kazakhstan’s favourite son returns to the screen, with Sacha Baron-Cohen’s creation once again poking fun at Americans – this time in the midst of a chaotic Trump presidency and the COVID-19 pandemic. While the civilian victims of Borat’s pranks sometimes seem a little undeserving (seemingly being accommodating to an eccentric foreigner rather than outright agreeing with his terrible opinions) it’s hard to feel sorry too many people in this movie, as its hidden camera setups delivering almost-unbearable levels of cringe and no small amount of laughs. To call the film scorching satire would feels inaccurate – it simply reinforces what most right-minded viewers already think about bigots, gun nuts and Republicans – but at the very least, Borat’s antics are reliably entertaining. Watch Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm on Amazon Prime Video

The Office (US, S1-9) Play It might have started out as a pale shade of the British original, but NBC’s long-running sitcom quickly found its feet and its own comedic voice. Even if Steve Carell’s Michael Scott is a bit broader and a bit less melancholy than Ricky Gervais’ David Brent, it’s hard to deny that Carell has made the role of “awkward boss at a mid-level paper company” his own, and made himself into a massive star in the process. You know the drill: The Office is a sort-of mockumentary set in a dreary Pennsylvania workplace populated by a few normal folks – representing us, the viewers – and a few caricatures. The comedy mostly springs from the interactions between the two, and the formula works so well that NBC managed to keep it going for an astonishing nine seasons. Watch The Office on Amazon Prime

Fleabag (S1-2) Play Phoebe Waller-Bridge writes and stars in this riotous six-part sitcom about a single woman’s attempts to navigate the many pitfalls of modern London life. Even if that sounds like a hackneyed synopsis, or one that fits roughly 10,000 British sitcoms, we suggest you delve in anyway, because Waller-Bridge’s eyes-open approach – acerbic, dry, unashamed, raw – doesn’t feel unoriginal in the slightest. It’s also really, really funny, which is probably worth mentioning too. A second series, with both Waller-Bridge and on-screen rival Olivia Colman returning, is also now available to stream on Prime Video – albeit not for free. If you have access to BBC iPlayer, however, have at it on there. Watch Fleabag on Amazon Prime

Forever (S1) Play The world doesn’t seem short on wry, quirksome comedy drama series exploring the crushing ennui of modern life, but Amazon has furnished us with another one – and it’s a delightful surprise. Starring Maya Rudolf and Fred Armisen as a married couple struggling with an encroaching middle-aged itch, Forever starts off as one kind of show and quickly transforms into another. Funny, smart and affecting, it’s Amazon’s best new original series in a long time. Watch Forever on Amazon Prime

Transparent (S1-5) Play Amazon spent a long time trying to “do a Netflix” by creating its very own blockbusting TV shows, and Transparent was the moment it got it right. For a start, this is really bold – it tells the story of a sixty­something divorcee announcing to his three grown­up kids that he’s always felt different and is now going to live as a woman. Sounds heavy, and it sort of is, but it’s also darkly funny, with a degree of wit and sharpness that’s still rare even in this golden age of TV. The bickering between the three kids (each of whom is riddled with their own individual problems and peccadillos) is as chucklesome as it is awkward and believable. Amazing telly. Watch Transparent on Amazon Prime Video

Red Oaks (S1-3) Play A hidden gem in Amazon’s catalogue, Red Oaks‘ unremarkable premise belies a nuanced show that blends humour and pathos surprisingly adeptly. Set in 1980s suburban New York, it follows the bumbling but tumultuous life of David Myers. From the enigmatically aloof love interest to parental turmoil at home, all the classic teen drama tropes are ticked off here with just enough of a twist to sustain your intrigue. What really elevates this show above the many others that riff off a similar tune is its riotous roster of characters. Sleazy, feckless tennis coach Nash alone is worth the price of admission. Watch Red Oaks on Amazon Prime

The Big Sick Play Silicon Valley star and stand-up comedian Kumail Nanjiani plays himself in this dramatisation of how he and his wife, the writer Emily Gordon (here called “Emily Gardner” and played by Zoe Kazan), met each other, fell in love and got married. An enjoyable culture-clash romantic comedy revolving around Nanjiani’s desire to lead a normal American life while his Pakistani parents pressure him to enter into an arranged marriage with a woman he barely knows, The Big Sick really gets going when Emily falls seriously ill, forcing our hero to confront the two sides of his life – not to mention meet her parents, played by Holly Hunter and Ray Romano. Watch The Big Sick on Amazon Prime

