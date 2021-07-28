Wireless in-ears get the personal touch from NuraTrue

Lots of headphones now come with apps that let you tweak how they sound, but you’ll struggle to find a pair that offer anything like the level of personalisation you get from Nura. Put the NuraTrue (£199) buds in your ears for the first time and they’ll send a sequence of beeps and boops into your head, which the app then uses to create a bespoke audio profile. There’s also ANC onboard, IPX4 water resistance, and a charging case that adds 18 hours of battery to the six you get from the buds themselves (making a total of 24 hours, maths fans). Want to know if they’re any good? You can read our review here.