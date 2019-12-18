Wharfedale's true wireless WPods are AirPod wannabes that don't cost a fortune

Wharfedale is gunning for the cut-price AirPod crown with its new pair of affordable true wireless earphones. Imaginatively dubbed 'The WPods,' the in-ears will only set you back £75 and promise to deliver 4 hours of continuous playback on a single charge, although there’s enough juice for an extra 12 hours stored in the portable charging case. Auto-pairing and intuitive touch controls should (theoretically) make the buds dead easy to use, while an iPX4 rating means they're also splash and sweat proof. On the audio front, the WPods will apparently pump "crisp, clear" beats straight into your earholes, which on paper at least makes them sound like a real winner.