Urbanista unveils two new sets of in-ear headphones

Actual overseas travel might be pretty much impossible at the moment, but Urbanista is embarking on a new world tour with two fresh pairs of location-inspired true wireless headphones (to join the London, Paris, Stockholm, Athens, Miami, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle etc. models they already offer). The Urbanista Seoul (£89.90, available now) is designed with mobile gaming in mind, and to that end comes with low latency and switchable music and gaming modes. Seoul comes with eight-hour battery life, IPX4 water resistance, Bluetooth 5.2, a wireless charging case that holds a total of three charges and black, blue, purple and white colour ways. The Urbanista Lisbon (£49.90, available now and pictured above) is compact and lightweight even for true wireless headphones, with each earbud weighing a mere 4g. They’re available in five colour finishes and come with a wireless case that offers a total of 27 hours play time.