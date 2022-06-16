I know you got Seoul: Urbanista’s in-ears are for style-savvy gamers

Gaming historians will tell you esports began in Korea, so where better for Urbanista to turn for inspiration when designing its latest pair of true-wireless in-ears? The Urbanista Seoul wants to please gamers with a low-latency Bluetooth connection, while also delivering Gangnam-style good looks.

The Swedish audio company says each of the four colours (Midnight Black, Electric Blue, Vivid Purple and Pearl White) was picked as a nod to Seoul’s colourful, neon-soaked nightlife. The buds are IPX4 splash resistant, so won’t mind being caught out in the rain, and uses a stem-shaped design we’re now all familiar with thanks to Apple’s AirPods.

Urbanista reckons it also has mobile gamers in mind, claiming a 70 millisecond latency that’ll keep pace with any onscreen action across iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and other Bluetooth gadgets. It’s only using the SBC and AAC codecs, though, so isn’t trying to trade blows with pricier, gamer-geared headphones. That means noise isolation is passive, not active.

It’ll swap between gaming and music modes with a tap of one of the earphones, has an adjustable EQ if you download Urbanista’s smartphone companion app, and can wake your handset’s virtual assistant with a tap. The 10mm dynamic drivers have been tuned for detail, and the multiple sizes of silicone ear tips should ensure listeners get a great seal – meaning better bass.

The buds themselves should be good for eight hours of listening, with the charging case bringing the total to 32 hours. It has wireless charging and USB-C for convenient top-ups.

The Seoul in-ears are on sale right now, direct from Urbanista. Expect to pay £90 including shipping.