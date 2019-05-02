Urbanista launches affordable Stockholm true wireless earbuds

Ever the modest sort, Urbanista claims its new Stockholm (£89.99) earbuds are the "pinnacle" of wireless earphones. While we're not quite sure about that, the true wireless buds are definitely worth a look. The affordable pair are lightweight and stylish, and can churn out tunes for 3.5 hours on a single charge. A portable charging case provides an extra 14 hours of juice on the fly, while intuitive touch controls make navigating through playlists, cranking up the volume, and taking calls a doddle. The buds are also compatible with both Siri and Google Now, and should deliver a reliable connection thanks to Bluetooth 5.0 support.