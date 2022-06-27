The Soundcore Sport X10 are affordable in-ears with a fitness focus

If your idea of exercise is a little more vigorous than a jog around the local park, finding a pair of earphones that stay locked in place can be a bit of a challenge. The Soundcore Sport X10 are the latest true wireless ‘buds that promise to grip your ears like limpets, but also won’t cost a fortune.

The audio arm of battery bank experts Anker, Soundcore is all about affordability. The Sport X10 start at £89, undercutting most modest fitness ‘phones – and plenty of mainstream rivals too. Still, they don’t skimp on fitness-friendly features like IPX7 water- and sweat-resistance. That means you can work out until your limbs are ready to fall off, pop out the earphones and give ’em a rinse under a tap so they’re fresh for your next sesh.

Each 4.4g earbud has a rotating silicone earhook that can be adjusted for a firm fit. They fit inside the charging case without having to be detached first, which cuts down on fiddling. That case should deliver up to 32 hours of combined playtime, with the buds themselves managing about eight hours per charge. 10 minutes plugged into the mains should be good for around 2 hours of playback, too.

These Bluetooth 5.2 buds have 10mm dynamic drivers and support AAC/SBC codecs. They’re also packing a total of six microphones for clearer voice calls and what Soundcore calls “hybrid noise cancellation”, complete with transparency mode to better hear road noise when out in public.

They play nicely with Soundcore’s iOS and Android apps, which let you tweak the EQ preset for more impactful bass or crisper treble. There’s also a breathing exercise guide, to get you prepped for a serious workout.

The Sport X10 is set to land at the beginning of August, directly from Soundcore and through Amazon. Prices are set to start at £89 in the UK, $79 in the US and €99 in Europe.