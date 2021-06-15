The Symfonisk Picture Frame Wi-Fi Speaker is the latest Ikea and Sonos collaboration

When David Bowie sang about waiting patiently for the gift of sound and vision, I bet he didn’t envision it’d come in the form of the Ikea and Sonos Symfonisk Picture Frame Wi-Fi Speaker (£179). Technology is making a habit of masquerading as art, perhaps it’s an attempt to prove it deserves a space in your home, it’s ever so versatile too. The Picture Frame Wi-Fi Speaker can be hung in portrait or landscape, or if you’d rather prop it on the floor, it comes with anti-vibration rubber feet. All the physical controls are located on the back of the frame and if you purchase two, you can daisy-chain them together. The interchangeable arty fronts cost £17 and the speaker will happily stereo pair with other Sonos speakers and supports Apple AirPlay 2 too.