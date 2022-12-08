The Ikea SYMFONISK floor lamp brings mood and music to your living room

The SYMFONISK series, a partnership between Ikea and Sonos, has been bringing aesthetically pleasing audio into the home since 2019. The partnership aims to make great audio accessible for the average household (with a little Ikea style and practicality thrown in for good measure). We’ve seen Swedish-designed musical lamps, picture frames and bookshelf speakers. Now, Ikea and Sonos has unveiled the SYMFONISK floor lamp speaker.

On first impressions, the speaker itself looks identical to the SYMFONISK lamp base model, which offers 180-degree sound. Through its integration with other products from the SYMFONISK range and other Sonos products, the lamp can also act as a rear speaker for a boosted home theatre cinema experience.

The lamp stands on a circular base with three legs supporting the main lamp and speaker, with a rounded, woven lampshade providing the mood lighting. Models are available in a bamboo shade, or can be swapped for any other colour or material in the SYMFONISK range – a list is available to view here.

The SYMFONISK floor lamp integrates with both the Sonos and DIRIGERA Ikea apps, and makes switching between podcasts from the sofa a doddle. Users can also customise the SYMFONISK to create a mood light and listening set-up to suit their needs, from chilled-out audio-visual scenes that warm the home to something a little more pumping for house parties.

The SYMFONISK floor lamp speaker will be available in all Ikea markets from January 2023.