Bedside, desk or floor: the best lamps can light up every corner of your life. And if you’re looking for something to give your space a glow-up, this is the list you need.

From tabletop work lights to wake-up aids that simulate the Sun, the guide below includes our pick of the best lamps for everyone. Whether you need a simple shiner to improve your productivity or something clever to help you get a better night’s sleep, we’ve picked out a range of lamps for different budgets.

Lost in the shadows? We’ve also included some helpful buying tips and explainers down at the bottom, to help shed light on anything that’s causing confusion.

The best lamps you can buy today

The go-anywhere glower: Umbra Cono

The old smartphone-on-a-bottle trick only glows so far. For portable ambience without potable empties, try this compact spot: controlled wirelessly via the Nanoleaf app, it lets you cast millions of colours on the go. Designed to stand up, on its side or face-down for a subtler halo, its battery is good for up to five hours, depending on the dimmer setting.

The sunrise simulator: Philips Hue Twilight

A clanging alarm is a shortcut to the wrong side of the bed. Rise happier with this wake-up lamp: matching your body’s natural rhythms, it simulates dawn to bring you gently into the day. A swivelling front light is ideal for reading, while the rear paints a scenic gradient behind your nightstand. It can do the reverse at dusk, easing you into the Zs by dimming down to nothing.

The nifty nightlight: Xiaomi Mi Bedside Lamp 2

Nightlights are the first line of defence against monsters under the bed: two lumens is all it takes to keep boogeymen at bay. Which is handy, because that’s also the dimmest setting on this bedside glower. Besides quieting nightmares, it can bookend slumber with sun-like lighting, then set the mood with dual-tone colour combos. It works with HomeKit, Alexa and Google Assistant, too.

The eyesight easer: Lumie Task

A good work light should be easy on the eyes. Not only does this adjustable shiner come in five natty colours, but it’s built for visual comfort. Its broad-spectrum LEDs closely mimic daylight conditions, giving even, high-contrast lighting to help you see clearly without squinting. It also doubles up as a SAD lamp, with a therapeutic effect to help stave off winter blues.

The informed illuminator: Dyson Solarcycle Morph

Not a vacuum for your biscuit crumbs, this desktop Dyson doesn’t suck at lighting right. Paired with the smartphone app, it tweaks colour temps and brightness settings every minute, based on your age, task and location. Its head can point at work or walls, or glide back to the stem for a filtered orange glow, while a motion sensor limits wasted lumens. So whether you’re taking a tea break or burning the midnight oil, it knows the glow you need.

The screen saver: BenQ ScreenBar Pro

Typing in the dark hurts your eyesight and your spelling. Work brighter with this streamlined lamp: clamped to the top of your monitor, it illuminates your workspace without bouncing off the screen. The result is a glare-free setup that auto-dims when you leave your desk. Touch controls can adjust brightness and colour temperature, while an optional adapter lets your webcam sit on top.

The rainbow rod: Govee Lyra

Ambient lighting used to mean a couple of candles in the corner. But it would take a lot of wax to match the 16 million hues this wand is capable of. Using the app or voice control, go cosy with warm white, set the scene with themed presets, or paint the walls with your own colour combos. And while it won’t flicker in the wind, a built-in mic means it can react to music.

The sonic shiner: Ikea Symfonisk

Lighting is one way to elevate your living room. Sound is another. This funky Ikea number does both: lifting the mood by putting it on legs, the unit combines a bamboo-clad lamp with a Sonos speaker, so you can stream 180-degree tunes. Want proper audiovisual harmony? You can link up a stereo pair with another Symfonisk floor or table lamp via Wi-Fi.

The relaxing reader: Honeywell F01 Sunturalux

Tired eyes won’t help your reading proficiency. Want a book nook that’s well-lit and welcoming? Try this aluminium floor lamp: equipped with 96 full-spectrum LEDs, it’s as close as you can get to natural light without sitting outside. With no harmful blue light, its 9-inch head casts 75% of the lumens downwards, so you can see your paperback in its true colours.

How to choose the best lamp

Looking to buy the best lamps but don’t know where to start? Here are some things to consider:

Temperature: Colour temperature sets the tone. Warm whites (2700-3500K) give a cosier glow, while neutral tones (3500-4500K) help you focus comfortably. Brighter (4500-6000K) is best for precision work.

Colour temperature sets the tone. Warm whites (2700-3500K) give a cosier glow, while neutral tones (3500-4500K) help you focus comfortably. Brighter (4500-6000K) is best for precision work. SAD: Long winter nights can really get you down. SAD (seasonal affective disorder) lamps tell your brain to produce serotonin by simulating sunlight, helping to boost your mood and energy levels.

Long winter nights can really get you down. SAD (seasonal affective disorder) lamps tell your brain to produce serotonin by simulating sunlight, helping to boost your mood and energy levels. Wake-up: Bright lights at bedtime won’t help you snooze. Some lamps mimic the Sun’s movement to help you wake up and wind down naturally. The smartest do this based on your exact location.

Bright lights at bedtime won’t help you snooze. Some lamps mimic the Sun’s movement to help you wake up and wind down naturally. The smartest do this based on your exact location. Brightness: You don’t always need your lamp on full power. Most can be dimmed to suit your needs, while the best offer granular brightness control, letting you turn down in increments.

Now check out Stuff’s guide to the best smart lights you can buy.