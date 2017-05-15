Spinbox is a do-it-yourself turntable

If Ikea made turntables, we reckon they might look a lot like this DIY deck from start-up Spinbox. But this should be a lot more fun than your average flatpack. For a start, it shouldn’t take you the best part of your weekend to put it together. In fact, Spinbox reckons you should have the whole thing up and spinning within 18 minutes. You don’t even need any techy know-how to build it. You get all the components in the box, which doubles up as the turntable's cardboard plinth. Follow the instructions to connect it all up, place the platter on top and you’re good to go. The amp and the speakers are all built in, so all you need to do is add vinyl. It’ll spin 7in, 10in and 12in records at either 45rpm or 33rpm, and is powered by a humble microUSB connection. It’s due to launch on Kickstarter soon, with a price TBC.