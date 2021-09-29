Sony’s WF-C500 affordable in-ears will make your workout playlist sound better

Halfway through a HIIT workout probably isn’t the perfect moment to appreciate sonic clarity, but even audiophiles need their exercise. Sony’s WF-C500 true wireless in-ears promise to improve the playback quality of your motivation playlist for less. While many active earphones go big on bass, Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine instead aims to accentuate high frequency sounds for more authentic audio. Particular about tonal balance? Levels can be tweaked to suit your aural affections through the Headphones Connect app. A moulded design means each earbud should lock snugly into your lughole, while IPX4 waterproofing ensures sweat won’t stop the party. Battery life will see you through 10 hours of listening (enough for all but the nuttiest endurance athletes), with a 10-minute visit to the charging case adding an extra hour’s listening. Each ’bud hits the scales at a barely-there 5.4g – and at £89, the price won’t weigh you down either.