Sony’s glass sound speaker doubles as a flickering lamp

Love music? Love candles? Then you’re in for a treat: Sony’s latest Bluetooth soundbox looks like the sort of thing Wee Willie Winkie would be carrying to bed, were he in the mood for some tunes to lull him off to the land of nod. With an organic glass tweeter that promises to spread great sound in all directions and an atmospheric candlelight setting, the Sony LSPX-S3 (€350, available from August) is nothing if not idiosyncratic. It features Bluetooth, an 8-hour battery and touch-sensitive brightness slider and multiple lighting modes for the lamp – it can even pulse along in time to your music.