From Sol Republic to the United Kingdom; the Amps Air earphones are finally here

Whether or not you have one of them new-fangled phones with no headphone socket, freedom is a marvellous thing. Totally wireless Bluetooth earphones like these Sol Republic Amps Airs (£149 direct from Sol Republic or on Amazon) let you swing your arms about with no fear of catching on your cable. Of course, their tiny size affects battery life but the carry case includes a 2200mAh battery capable of recharging them up to 15 times. Or splurge the whole power load on one smartphone charge – you’re free, remember, to do what you want.