Saint Laurent gives the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Edge a marble makeover

Bang & Olufsen’s original Beosound Edge, released a couple of years ago, was very fetching indeed – but a new version created in collaboration with fashion house Saint Laurent takes things to decadent new heights. The B&O x Saint Laurent Beosound Edge (£5,225, available TBC) is almost twice the price of the original, but its marble print and matt black aluminium finish is a cut above even B&O’s design. The insides of the speaker appear to be the same: it offers a room-filling True360 mode and its volume is adjusted by gently rolling it on its stand. We’d like a bit of that for our living room; time to check the sofa cushions for any spare change (apt, given the Edge’s shape is apparently inspired by an old British pound coin).