The Ruark R5 is a miniature version of the brand's unmistakable radiogram

If you’ve ever clapped eyes on the Ruark R7 Radiogram you’ll be fully aware it’s a thing of unbridled beauty. However, not everyone has room for a high-fidelity music system masquerading as a side cabinet, let alone a cool £2,300 to lay down. So the British brand has shrunk things into an R5 tabletop version with identical aesthetics, and gone all Rick Moranis on the price tag too. For the £999 outlay you get a 2.1 speaker and woofer array outputting 80W, multiroom capabilities, a DAB radio, CD player, Bluetooth aptX HD connectivity, Spotify Connect, Tidal, Deezer and Amazon Music support, plus analogue, digital and optical inputs, not to mention – drum roll please – an actual headphone socket. Everything is finished with acoustic fabric from that there Yorkshire and wrapped in either handcrafted Rich Walnut or Soft Grey lacquer.