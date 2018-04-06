Ruark Audio’s MRx is a stylish multi-room speaker

Ruark Audio has been making high-end music systems sound good for a number of decades, but the new MRx (£399.99) is only its first fully-connected wireless speaker. Underneath the elegant fabric-fronted exterior you’ll find a set of full-range speaker units based on tech from its MR1, and you’ve got the option of going multi-room for house-filling sound. The speaker is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth AptX, with support for Spotify Connect, Deezer and Tidal, while Amazon Music is on the way. AirPlay and Google Chromecast are notable omissions, but you can always connect a Chromecast Audio or Alexa-enabled device via the 3.5mm aux input. Get your hands on one from May.