Roku takes an all-in-one approach to entertainment with the Roku Streambar

Given that we could probably build a to-scale replica of the Great Wall of China with empty tech boxes, you can probably see why Stuff appreciates a gadget that does the job of two. So Roku’s new Streambar already has us on side. It’s an affordable 2-in-1 soundbar and 4K HDR streamer that doesn’t take up too much space under your TV. As a soundbar, it’s a diddy thing, not dissimilar in footprint to the brilliant Sonos Beam. Inside are four full range drivers, two of which angled outwards for room-filling sound that should be far superior to your TV’s presumably meek built-in offering. Dolby Audio is supported, and you can control the Streambar using both Alexa and Google Assistant, with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support coming before the year is out. And as mentioned, the Streambar connects to Wi-Fi and enables you to stream from the likes of BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ to your TV, with 4K HDR (HDR10 and HLG) support for compatible tellies. And if you just want to listen to music, the Streambar doub...triples up as a Bluetooth speaker too. It’ll be available to buy by the end of October for £129.