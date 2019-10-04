Pro-Ject unifies 'Classic' turntable range with the new Classic Evo

Pro-ject is unifying its 'Classic' turntable range by replacing the original Classic and the Classic SB SuperPack with the brand new Classic Evo (£1250). The revamped Evo iterates on the original design by adding a new carbon-aluminium tonearm that facilitates frictionless vertical and horizontal movement, and a TPE damper that reduces the amplitude of the tonearm cartridge resonance frequency by 50 percent (psst, that means it's silky smooth and sounds great). An improved sub-platter constructed out of diamond-cut heavy aluminium will also help boost audio performance, while an electronic speed change unit has also been added to let users flick between 33 and 45 rpm with the push of a button. Oh, and as if that wasn't enough, the Classic Evo is also a bit of a stunner. Seriously. Just look at it.