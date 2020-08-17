Pro-Ject Debut Carbon EVO is a refined manual turntable for listening to vinyl in style

When you’ve created a much-loved turntable that’s sold over a million units, revolution isn’t on the cards – not in a design sense anyway. Instead, Pro-Ject Debut Carbon EVO (£449, available September 2020) takes everything you loved about the Debut Carbon and makes it even better. There’s the famous one-piece carbon fibre tonearm technology – a rarity at this price point. But this works alongside a range of dampening, stability and accuracy features, including adjustable feet, electronic speed selection (33 and 45 RPM are selected via a three-position rocker switch; 78 RPM’s possible with a supplied drive belt), suspension elements nabbed from the pricier X1, and a factory-mounted Ortofon 2M Red photo cartridge that usually costs 95 quid on its own. High-end sound quality is matched by sleek good looks that come in a wide range of finishes – from high gloss red to ‘steel blue’ – that’ll have you desperate to give this one a spin.