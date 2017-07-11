The Porsche Design 911 speaker is the fuel your party needs

A wireless speaker shaped like an exhaust pipe wouldn’t seem like much of a stretch for a car manufacturer, but Porsche Design takes it one better with the 911 Speaker – it’s actually made from one. Alongside its original aluminium design, the 60-watt speaker packs Bluetooth aptX connectivity for the very best in wire-free sound quality, plus NFC for easy pairing. Considering the Porsche 911 GT3 can go from 0-60 in 3.4 seconds, we’d expect this speaker to get the party started with equal haste.