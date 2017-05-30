Podspeaker's Minipods don't do subtle

If you like your speakers to look more hygge than hi-fi, this new Bluetooth pairing from Podspeakers might be right up your street. Made up of the Minipod Bluetooth MKII (£469) and the passive Minipod MKIV (£299), this design-focused duo will bring a little more je n’est sais quoi to your stereo setup than your standard black boxes. The brand might not sound familiar, but it's been around since the early 90s, and originated from a collaboration with hi-fi veterans Bowers & Wilkins. That sounds promising from an audio point of view, but it’s the design that really steals the show here. The Minipods are customisable too, so you can swap out the feet and the change the hoop around the bass driver, plus pick from a main colour choice of matte black, red or white. You can buy them separately (the MKIV will need an amp), but we reckon they pack a better punch together.