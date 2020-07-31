Oppo’s true wireless Enco W51 earphones offer ANC for under £100

In the market for a pair of true wireless earphones but only have £100 to spend? You’re probably expecting to have to sacrifice things like active noise-cancelling and wireless charging, right? Well Oppo sees your expectations and kindly requests that you deposit them over here in this bin. As you’ve probably already guessed, its new Enco W51 (£89) true wireless buds come with both ANC and a wireless charging case that can hold 24 hours of juice. Oppo says they use three microphones, plus a new dual-core digital noise reduction chip, with 7mm drivers taking care of the audio. The usual touch controls are present and correct, plus they’ll automatically pause when you take one out. You can subvert your expectations in two colours (Starry Blue, pictured, and Floral White) on Amazon from 3 September.