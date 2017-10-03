Nuraphones offer tailor-made sound to match your ears

How we hear music is about as unique as our fingerprint, so it makes sense that there’s no one-size-fits-all for sound. Leave it to science to come up with the answer though, and the tech built into Kickstarter-funded Nuraphones claims to be able to personalise its headphones to your hearing. It does so by firing sounds into your ears and monitoring your ‘optoacoustic emissions’, automatically adapting the sound EQ to suit. The design is pretty clever as well, with its ‘inova’ architecture that combines both in-ear and over-ear designs into one. This makes them super isolating, without the need for active noise cancellation (and ensures you won’t be bothering your fellow commuters either). There’s even a special air filtration system to keep your ears cool for longer listens, and a battery life of up to 20 hours. They’re available now for £350.