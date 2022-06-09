Marshall’s trio of home speakers land just in time for Glastonbury

If you didn’t score tickets to be at Worthy Farm in person this year, be there in spirit with Marshall’s third-generation Bluetooth speaker trio. The Acton III, Stanmore III and Woburn III have all been reengineered with a wider soundstage than before, making them the next best thing to actually standing in a festival field.

The three-speaker line-up now have outward-angled tweeters and tweaked waveguides to better direct sound around your room, whether you go for the more compact Acton, the mid-tier Stanmore or the turn-it-to-11 Woburn. New for ’22 is Placement Compensation, which adjusts the sound if it detects any acoustically reflective surfaces nearby, while Dynamic Loudness tunes the tonal balance on the fly.

Both the Acton III and Stanmore III have a woofer and two tweeters, powered by class D amplifiers. The larger Woburn III goes one better with mid-range drivers on top of a woofer and tweeters.

Naturally the entire line-up continues Marshall’s amplifier-inspired design, with brass control knobs, classic flip-switch for power and choice of different finishes: black, cream and brown for the Acton and Stanmore, black and brown for the Woburn. All come with colour-coded speaker covers. This latest generation also uses 70% recycled plastic in its construction, and only vegan materials.

All support Bluetooth 5.2 and have a 3.5mm input for wired devices. Marshall’s smartphone companion app adds remote tweaking of equaliser settings, and future-proofs the range with over-the-air updates. The Woburn III also includes an HDMI input, so can be hooked up to a TV to give your films a boost as well as your music.

All three speakers are available to pre-order now direct from Marshall, and will be on sale from the 23rd of June in Black. For the Cream and Brown versions, you’ll be waiting until later in the year.

Expect to pay £240 for the Acton III, £330 for the Stanmore III and £500 for the Woburn III.

