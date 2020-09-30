Marshall’s new headphones get a Major battery boost

Marshall hasn’t made a habit of messing with its amps too much over the past 50 years, so why should its headphones be any different? That means its new Major IV Bluetooth headphones (£129.99) are almost identical to their predecessors, but have had the battery boosted to a whopping 80 hours, with a 15-minute quick charge getting you 15 hours of playback. They can now be charged wirelessly too, although there’s still a 3.5mm port as a last resort, and the multi-directional control knob lets you control your tunes, change the volume and answer calls while your phone stays safely stowed in your pocket. With custom-tuned 40mm drivers, they should sound every bit as good as their history would suggest too.