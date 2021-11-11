Loewe’s Klang speakers are coming for Sonos with stylish multi-room music

Two’s company, but it takes three to start a party. Add Loewe’s Klang trio to your pad for hopping tunes throughout the house.

Clad in acoustic fibre and topped by touch-sensitive glass panels, the trio of trapezoidal totems can work together to fill multiple rooms with music. Pair with Apple devices via AirPlay 2 or hook up a whole batch of Klangs using DTS Play-Fi for a seamless sonic shindig. The speakers also work with Bluetooth for easy streaming from your smartphone or laptop.

Smallest of the Klang clan is the MR1 (£299) – a compact 30W wireless speaker which can double up as a rear unit for the German maker’s Bar5 MR. Shelf space at a premium? It ships with a handy wall mount for elevated audio.

Middle in the line-up is the MR3 (£549). Equipped with three drivers, a subwoofer and two passive radiators, the spec sheet says it serves up a solid 150W of beefy bass and refined treble tones from your bookshelf.

Top of the Klang family tree is the MR5 (£649). With three tweeters, three full-range drivers, a sub and two radiators – plus punchy 180W power – it’s got boom to shake any room. And at 4.4kg, it’s got the grams to match its price tag too.

Want to complement your multi-room setup with a similarly understated smart speaker? Loewe’s also unwrapped a pair of clever radios – the S1 (£399) and S3 (£599). Wrapped in classy brushed aluminium, each can receive your favourite stations via FM or DAB+, while the larger S3 supports a range of embedded services, so you can cue up your favourite Spotify playlists directly. And you should fire up Feeder first, because the S3’s got a CD player.