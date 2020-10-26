LG's latest germ-blasting buds feature Active Noise Cancellation and upgraded drivers

LG has upgraded its germ-blasting LG Tone Free headphone range with Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) technology. The new HBS-FN7 (£TBA) model combines all the bells and whistles of the FN6 - which featured passive noise isolation, Meridian-tuned audio, and a hygienic UVnano charging case - while adding ANC into the mix to more clinically neutralise pesky ambient noise and bring your tunes front and centre. On the sound front, users should notice the FN7's are more capable of handling bass notes and mid-high frequencies thanks to upgraded silicone-infused drivers that comprise a stronger metal layer and denser texture dempers. Meanwhile, that aforementioned UVnano charging case, which pledges to eliminate 99.9 percent of E. Coli and S. Aureus bacteria on the buds' inner mesh, has also been upgraded with some fancy LED lighting to help monitor charge levels and UVnano status. Cleanliness is next to godliness, after all.