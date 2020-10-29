L-Acoustics Contour XO earbuds might be the closest thing you’ll get to live music this year

When it comes to live music there are aspects of the experience we can manage without - like getting beer in your hair, queueing ages for the loo, and missing the last bus home. But it’s all worth it to see the beads of sweat forming on your favourite guitarists’ forehead and listen to the sweet sounds thrust into your ears. And that’s exactly what the L-Acoustics Contour XO earbuds promise - a live music feeling, minus the sweat. Dr. Christian Heil of L- Acoustics created them with Jerry Harvey of JH Audio whose engineers operate with ‘jeweller-like precision’ and have packed in no less than 10 drivers into the L-Acoustic Contour XO (€1350) which are available to buy now exclusively from the L-Acoustic website.