The JBL Link View smart speaker gives Google Assistant a screen

Oh, so now Google stripping YouTube away from Amazon’s Echo Show makes a lot more sense - it’s been working on a smart-speaker-with-a-screen of its own. Or rather, JBL has, with some sneaky Google Assistant… assistance. The Link View is a portable speaker system with an 8in, HD touchscreen display sandwiched between its two 10w drivers, giving Google Assistant a face to show video calls, play YouTube videos, or display recipes while you’re in the kitchen. It’ll hook up to other Link speakers for multi-room listening, and the splash-proof finish should help even the messiest of chefs keep it clean. It's launching in the US this summer, with the rest of the world to follow later in the year.