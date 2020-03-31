Jabra's new Evolve2 business headsets are made for the discerning home worker

Jabra is looking to lend a hand to home workers with its new Evolve2 range of headsets. The company claims its new trio of headsets - dubbed the Evolve 2 85, Evolve2 65, and Evolve 2 40 - will set a "new business standard for concentration and collaboration." The cheapest of the range is the wired Evolve2 40, which starts at $129 and boasts a noise-isolating design, 3-microphone technology, and an on-ear wearing style. The Evolve2 65 ($289) shares those specs, but comes with wireless support and a 37 hour battery life. Last but not least is the Evolve2 85 ($449), which is the pick of the bunch with Digital Hybrid active noise cancelling, ten microphones (including two in the fully integrated boom arm), 40MM speakers for resonant music playback, and over-ear cups with an integrated busy light. All three come in both mono and stereo variants, while the wireless duo can be bundled with a charging stand for an extra $50 each.