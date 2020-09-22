Jabra banishes the noise with its Elite 85t true wireless earbuds

Jabra acknowledges that it isn’t the first audio brand to launch active noise-cancelling wireless earbuds, but it does reckon its new Elite 85ts are the best. The new buds have a semi-open design, which Jabra says alleviates that feeling of blocked ears that some wearers complain of, but otherwise they’re just 1g heavier and slightly longer than the Elite 75t before them - despite the inclusion of a new dedicated ANC chip. Four of the six mics are on noise-cancelling duty, and you can manually adjust the sensitivity of the both the ANC and Jabra’s HearThrough feature, which pipes in ambient sound. Noise-cancellation can be adjusted by tapping either bud, which are also tuned to block out wind racket. Larger 12mm drivers, Jabra says, provide big sound and powerful bass. You can expect 5.5 hours of listening on a full charge with ANC enabled, and a further 19.5 with the new charging case. The buds are rated IPX4 for water and sweat resistance and will be available to buy from late October for £220. Only just bought a pair of Jabra’s Elite 75t or Active 75t? The company says you’ll soon be able to try out a (presumably less effective) version of ANC through an over-the-air software update, aided by their Qualcom processor. Both models will continue to be sold and will have this functionality out of the box from now on.