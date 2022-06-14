HyperX Cloud Mix Buds are a gamer’s take on true wireless earphones

Headphones that completely cut the cord are great when you’re listening to music, but they often struggle to keep up when it comes to gaming. Peripheral giant HyperX wants to make sure screen and sound sync up with its new Cloud Mix Buds, a pair of true wireless in-ears with dual-mode connectivity to ensure there’s no lag while you frag.

They have the choice of Bluetooth 5.2, for seamless pairing to most of your gadgets that aren’t used for serious gaming, and 2.4Ghz wireless for the ones that are. A tiny USB Type-C adaptor plugs into a PC, console or handheld, for significantly lower latency than anything that relies entirely on Bluetooth. It’s multi-platform, and comes with a USB-C desktop adaptor that lets the dongle double as a remote for switching between 2.4GHz and Bluetooth on the fly.

The Buds themselves have 12mm dynamic drivers, which are beefier than the ones you’ll find on a lot of true wireless buds, and have built-in omnidirectional mics for voice calls and in-game comms. DTS Headphone:X support brings 7.1 virtual surround sound, which should help pinpoint in-game enemies, and there are options for tweaking the EQ profile using HyperX’s Ngenuity software. It can also re-assign the touch controls built into each bud.

HyperX bundles several sizes of silicone ear tips in the box, which should ensure gamers can find a comfy fit. The buds themselves should manage up to ten hours of listening, while the charging case boosts that figure to a substantial 33 hours before you’ll need to hunt down a plug socket. A wrap-around sleeve lets you keep the USB-C adaptor with the case when you’re travelling.

The Cloud Mix Buds are going on sale this month, with prices starting at £130. The HyperX website has all the details on where to pick them up.