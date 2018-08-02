HAL 9000 has been reborn as a less murdery Bluetooth speaker and command console

You might get the feeling a digital assistant bears you ill on sending you the wrong way up the M1. But no modern AI compares to the murdery HAL 9000 from 2001: A Space Odyssey. Should you want an ongoing reminder about overly trusting computers (or just a deeply cool prop) grab Master Replica Group’s HAL 9000 (from $419). Based on studio blueprints, the replica includes HAL’s glowing red eye and doubles as a wireless speaker. For full-on sci-fi buffs, there’s a command centre upgrade ($889 – limited to 2001 units), which adds a display, responds to spoken triggers, and updates over the internet. We hope it evolves into a suitably snarky (but not homicidal) assistant. “Play some Phil Collins, HAL!” I’m sorry. I’m afraid I can’t do that. “What’s the problem?” I think you know what the problem is just as well as I do.