Get an audio high with Houseplant’s redesign of the Pro-Ject T1 turntable

The Bluetooth-enabled Pro-Ject T1 made its UK debut in 2019, but Seth Rogen’s cannabis/lifestyle company – Houseplant, launched only a few months ago. But time is nothing but a construct, right? The Pro-Ject T1 is the plastic-free turntable featuring a one-piece aluminium tonearm with an integrated headshell, and comes with all the necessary powers leads and phono cables – ideal if it’s your first turntable, taking the hassle out of assembling and getting straight to the sweet sweet music. Houseplant’s colourful linear rainbow design adorns the base and stretches around the back. Rogen is limiting these to one sale per person, so if you think it’s dope, head to the dedicated site and pick one up for $450.