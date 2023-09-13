Pro-Ject T2 W turntable lets you stream vinyl around your house

To most serious audiophiles the idea of adding Wi-Fi to a record player is about as welcome as worms in a spaghetti bolognese, but if anyone can convince them that going wireless isn’t total sacrilege it’s legendary turntable tinkerer Pro-Ject and the new T2 W (£899).

The belt-driven T2 W works with both 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks, and has a built-in phono preamp, so you can connect it cable-free to any Wi-Fi-equipped speakers, streamers or amps and beam your tunes through the air at up to 24-bit/48kHz lossless quality.

The 9in aluminium tonearm is pre-fitted, and you get a Sumiko Rainier MM cartridge in the box, so you can have a record spinning on its zero-resonance glass platter in a matter of minutes – and if you really miss cables it also has an analogue RCA output, so you can still connect it to your kit the old-fashioned way. There’s also an ethernet port if you’d rather hard-wire it to your router.

We’ve seen plenty of turntables with Bluetooth before, and Victrola’s Stream Carbon is wirelessly compatible with Sonos systems, but the T2 W is the first we’ve seen that’ll play nicely with such a broad range of kit. It prefers devices that support UPnP, but with a little bit of fiddling you can get it to stream to stuff that doesn’t. It’s even multiroom compatible, so you can enjoy your records all over the house, with Pro-Ject’s Control app used to, er, control it.

The Pro-Ject T2 W comes in three finishes, satin, wood and high-gloss black, and will go on sale this month from Pro-Ject dealers around the world. You can find your nearest one using the map on the Pro-Ject website.

Tom Wiggins Contributor About Stuff's second Tom has been writing for the magazine and website since 2006, when smartphones were only for massive nerds and you could say “Alexa” out loud without a robot answering. Over the years he’s written about everything from MP3s to NFTs, played FIFA with Trent Alexander-Arnold, and amassed a really quite impressive collection of USB sticks. Areas of expertise A bit of everything but definitely not cameras.