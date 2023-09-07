Victrola Hi-Res turntables add aptX Adaptive for wireless listening

We’ve seen plenty of modernised takes on classic music tech recently, from retro-themed Bluetooth speakers to wood-wrapped streaming systems. Victrola is the latest, letting vinyl obsessives listen to their collection cable-free without any dip in sound quality. The Victrola Hi-Res is one of the first turntables we’ve seen with aptX Adaptive support.

Slotting neatly into Victrola’s range beneath the Victrola Stream Carbon, which includes Sonos streaming support, the Hi-Res is a sensibly-priced series comprised of the more mainstream Hi-Res Onyx and premium Hi-Res Carbon.

Both are belt-drive turntables with a switchable pre-amp and RCA output, for hooking up a pair of self-powered speakers or adding into an existing separates system. It’s the built-in Bluetooth 5.4 that makes all the difference with a compatible pair of cans, though. AptX adaptive is a more efficient codec, able to handle 24-bit playback and dynamically adjust its bitrate if there’s any interference. Sony’s rival LDAC might manage 24-bit/96kHz, but it knocks a third off its throughput if anything interferes with the signal.

Each turntable has an auto-stop sensor to prevent stylus wear, with styling, tonearm and cartridges being the biggest differentiators. The Hi-Res Onyx comes with an all-black platter, an aluminium tonearm with removable headshell and adjustable counterweight, and an Audio-Technica AT-VM95E cartridge.

The pricier Hi-Res Carbon gets a two-tone black and silver chassis with metal front plate, a carbon-fiber tonearm, and an Ortofon 2M Red moving magnetic cartridge, which the firm says delivers “audiophile-level” sound reproduction.

The Victrola Hi-Res Onyx and Hi-Res Carbon are available to buy right now for $399 and $599 (roughly £320 and £480) respectively. Vinyl fans looking to cut the cord can snag one directly from the Victrola website, or big-box retailers including Best Buy, B&H and Amazon. There’s currently no word on a more global roll-out.

Tom Morgan-Freelander Deputy Editor About A tech addict from about the age of three (seriously, he's got the VHS tapes to prove it), Tom's been writing about gadgets, games and everything in between for the past decade, with a slight diversion into the world of automotive in between. As Deputy Editor, Tom keeps the website ticking along, jam-packed with the hottest gadget news and reviews. When he's not on the road attending launch events, you can usually find him scouring the web for the latest news, to feed Stuff readers' insatiable appetite for tech. Areas of expertise Smartphones/tablets/computing, cameras, home cinema, automotive, virtual reality, gaming