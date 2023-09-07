Victrola Hi-Res turntables add aptX Adaptive for wireless listening
Carbon and Onyx record players cut the cord without a dip in sound quality
We’ve seen plenty of modernised takes on classic music tech recently, from retro-themed Bluetooth speakers to wood-wrapped streaming systems. Victrola is the latest, letting vinyl obsessives listen to their collection cable-free without any dip in sound quality. The Victrola Hi-Res is one of the first turntables we’ve seen with aptX Adaptive support.
Slotting neatly into Victrola’s range beneath the Victrola Stream Carbon, which includes Sonos streaming support, the Hi-Res is a sensibly-priced series comprised of the more mainstream Hi-Res Onyx and premium Hi-Res Carbon.
Both are belt-drive turntables with a switchable pre-amp and RCA output, for hooking up a pair of self-powered speakers or adding into an existing separates system. It’s the built-in Bluetooth 5.4 that makes all the difference with a compatible pair of cans, though. AptX adaptive is a more efficient codec, able to handle 24-bit playback and dynamically adjust its bitrate if there’s any interference. Sony’s rival LDAC might manage 24-bit/96kHz, but it knocks a third off its throughput if anything interferes with the signal.
Each turntable has an auto-stop sensor to prevent stylus wear, with styling, tonearm and cartridges being the biggest differentiators. The Hi-Res Onyx comes with an all-black platter, an aluminium tonearm with removable headshell and adjustable counterweight, and an Audio-Technica AT-VM95E cartridge.
The pricier Hi-Res Carbon gets a two-tone black and silver chassis with metal front plate, a carbon-fiber tonearm, and an Ortofon 2M Red moving magnetic cartridge, which the firm says delivers “audiophile-level” sound reproduction.
The Victrola Hi-Res Onyx and Hi-Res Carbon are available to buy right now for $399 and $599 (roughly £320 and £480) respectively. Vinyl fans looking to cut the cord can snag one directly from the Victrola website, or big-box retailers including Best Buy, B&H and Amazon. There’s currently no word on a more global roll-out.