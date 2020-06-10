News
Fender's budget Squier Paranormal Series revives cult classics and introduces new hybrids
Let there be rock
Guitar maker Fender is shaking things up with the launch of its new Squier Paranormal Series (£349), a vibrant electric range geared towards those who want to unleash their inner Jimi Hendrix without dropping a hunk of cash on a preposterously pricey axe. The budget series comprises six hybrids and cult classics - from the slick Bass '54 to the vintage Offset Telecaster - that offer more in the looks department than that £349 price tag might suggest. Each model combines familiar specs with otherworldly design choices and "transcendental" playability, and represents a good starting point for anyone intent on beginning their journey to Glasto-headlining stardom with a Fender electric.
