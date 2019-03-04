Design your own Ultimate Ears speaker with myBoom studio

Ultimate Ears wants to help unleash your inner Picasso with myBoom studio, a new design experience that lets you create your very own custom Boom 3 portable bluetooth speaker ($179.99) in a matter of minutes. By applying a variety of patterns, colours, and fabrics to different parts of the speaker such as the caps, hang loop, and volume buttons, you can create something that's wholly personal. What's more, you can even upload custom designs and text to add an extra splash of personality and ensure your design is truly one of a kind. Although it's only available in the States right now, myBoom studio is expected to go global in the coming months. Try it out for yourself by clicking right here, and let your imagination run wild.