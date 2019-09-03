The Denon PMA-150H is an integrated amplifier for modern audiophiles

Denon has announced a new high-performance integrated amplifier that's been specifically designed for modern audiophiles. The PMA-150H (£1,099) offers high fidelity playback from all popular digital and analogue sources, and features a USB-DAC, FM/DAB+ radio tuner and built-in access to popular streaming services like Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music, TIDAL and others thanks to HEOS tech, which even allows for multi-room functionality with other HEOS supported devices. WiFi, Bluetooth, and AirPlay 2 support also means the PMA-150H is compatible with most smart devices, while USB-A and B inputs will support playback directly from thumb drives and computers using WMA, MP3, AAC, FLAC, and DSD files. Long story short, the PMA-150H is a supremely versatile beast that'll connect with and play just about anything.