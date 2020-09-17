The Denon DHT-S416 offers high-res audio streaming thanks to built in Google Chromecast

Denon's latest soundbar doubles down on connectivity without breaking the bank. The DHT-S416 (£299) is the company's first soundbar to feature built in Google Chromecast, allowing users to stream high-resolution audio over Wi-Fi from services including Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music, Google Play Music, and YouTube Music. The S416 can also be paired with other Chromecast-enabled speakers to create a bombastic multi-room setup in a snap, or connected with a range of devices via the more traditional methods of bluetooth or optical cable. When you've finished mulling over which of those connectivity options best speaks to your soul, you might want to take a second to pour over the S416's understated slimline design, which houses a pair of 1.25x4.4in full-range oval drivers and two 1in tweeters along its to ensure a "crisp yet rhythmical mid-range and treble." As for the bass, a separate wireless subwoofer complete with 5.25in driver will bring some floor-rattling 'oomph' to proceedings.