A colourful Sonos One collection will soon be vying for a place in your smart home setup

When you think of Sonos, you tend to think of clean black and white. These shades are kind of its thing. Well, they were. The multi-room specialist has partnered up with Danish design brand Hay to bring us a new range of colourful Sonos Ones. Available in red, green and yellow to reflect Hay’s 2018 palette, the speakers can either blend with your room’s colour scheme, or add a bit of look-at-me contrast. OK, so we’re not getting the addition of Google Assistant that everyone’s waiting for this time, but it’s great to have more options on the design front. The Hay Sonos One Limited Edition Collection will go on sale online and in Sonos stores in September, but bear in mind that at $229 (likely £229) you’ll have to pay a bit extra for that splash of colour.