Cleer’s Scene Bluetooth boom box doesn’t mind a little rain

There’s no excuse for keeping the party pumping should the heavens open with Cleer’s first rugged Bluetooth speaker. With an overdraft-dodging £99 starting price the Cleer Scene is a world away from the firm’s audiophile-grade headphones, but promises punchy and precise sound all the same.

IPX7 water resistance means the Scene will shrug off a shower or two, with a fabric covering that’ll repel dirt and muck and tough construction that can survive an accidental knock. You could even dunk it in a swimming pool for half an hour with no ill effects. A rubberised base keeps it locked in place on just about any surface, even when you crank the volume.

There’s no shortage of rain-resistant competition, with the likes of the UE Boom 3 and JBL Flip 6 making our list of Best Bluetooth speakers, but Cleer is hoping its audio pedigree will help this speaker stand out.

With dual 48nm dynamic drivers and twin passive radiators, the Scene promises impressively deep bass for such a compact speaker, with distortion-free listening even at room-filling noise levels.

The built-in battery should be good for up to twelve hours of playback on a charge, with USB-C on board for quick top-ups. There’s NFC for quick pairing over Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm auxiliary input for hooking up older analogue kit. It’ll let you make voice calls through a connected smartphone, too, with a noise- and echo-cancelling microphone. Oversized buttons on the top are handy for controlling volume and playback, or muting the mic.

The Cleer Scene is on sale right now, directly from the Cleer Audio website, for £99. You can also pick one up from Amazon, in a choice of red and grey colours.