News
Cleer Enduro 100 headphones last four whole days between charges
And they’ve even got aptX HD onboard
If you take every song on Spotify that features Nate Dogg or mentions him anywhere in the title and add it to a playlist, you get just over 112 hours of fine, fine music to listen to (give or take a few duplicates). Most Bluetooth headphones would probably conk out around the Bag O’Weed (feat. Tray Dee) mark, but Cleer’s Enduro 100 (£170) will get you closer to Me & My Homies (feat. 2Pac) from Retro Twerkout. They might not quite see you through to the very end of the playlist (PYT from Warren G’s Warren Griffin III), but with a battery life that’ll last just over four full days of continuous playback, and a five-minute USB-C quick charge that adds an extra hour each time, these 100-hour cans are the most hardworking we’ve ever seen.
Audio