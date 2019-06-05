Campfire Audio's updated IO dual driver earphones are red hot

If you're after a pair of earphones that fly in the face of design norms, you could do a lot worse than the new Campfire Audio IO dual driver buds (£299). The striking angular earbuds stand out from the crowd thanks to their garnet red anodised housing, 24 karat gold plated screws, and stainless steel spout, which blend together to create a look we like to call 'Iron Man chic.' Assembled by hand over in Portland, Oregon, the statement buds also pack a fair bit of tech, and utilzes an oversized woofer BA paired with a smaller tweeter and Tuned Acoustic Expansion Chamber to provide a natural and open top-end audio experience. How very exciting.